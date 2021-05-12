SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SJW CORP. is a holding company which operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, San Jose Water Co., SJW Land Co., and Western Precision, Inc. San Jose Water Co., is a public utility in the business of providing water service to a population of approximately 928,000 people. Their service area encompasses about 134 sq. miles in the metropolitan San Juan area. SJW Land Co. operates parking facilities located adjacent to the their headquarters and the San Jose area. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded SJW Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $63.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.67. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $71.69. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.40 million. Analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,257,000 after acquiring an additional 46,998 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,811,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,622,000 after acquiring an additional 53,838 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after acquiring an additional 108,003 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,608,000 after buying an additional 70,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth $20,658,000. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

