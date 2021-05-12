Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SKLZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a hold rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.93.

Shares of NYSE SKLZ opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. Skillz has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $46.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.54.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $67.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skillz will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Skillz news, VP Charlotte Edelman sold 30,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $708,135.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 130,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,839.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $991,133.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,640,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,282,034.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock valued at $243,298,377 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKLZ. Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth about $465,688,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth about $308,992,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the first quarter worth about $82,219,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth about $57,763,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth about $33,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Analyst Recommendations for Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit