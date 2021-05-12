Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SKLZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a hold rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.93.

Shares of NYSE SKLZ opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. Skillz has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $46.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.54.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $67.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skillz will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Skillz news, VP Charlotte Edelman sold 30,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $708,135.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 130,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,839.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $991,133.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,640,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,282,034.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock valued at $243,298,377 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKLZ. Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth about $465,688,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth about $308,992,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the first quarter worth about $82,219,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth about $57,763,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth about $33,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

