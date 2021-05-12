Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $380.85 Million

Brokerages expect Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) to report $380.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $376.40 million to $385.30 million. Skyline Champion posted sales of $301.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Skyline Champion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.53. 483,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,903. Skyline Champion has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $47.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average of $37.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 2.62.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 70,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $3,210,493.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,317 shares in the company, valued at $18,204,862.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $16,161,312.15. Insiders sold 556,668 shares of company stock valued at $24,872,013 in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 833,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,731,000 after acquiring an additional 71,346 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at $16,176,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 59.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 24,654.4% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 14,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 33.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 30,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

