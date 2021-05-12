Smartshare (SSP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.15 Million

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 12th. Smartshare has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $188,159.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Smartshare alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00025274 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00055518 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000074 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.