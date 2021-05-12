Smith Salley & Associates Buys New Stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1,007.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FENY opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.60. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91.

