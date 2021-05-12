Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th. Analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.76 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. On average, analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 85.97, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.60 and its 200 day moving average is $51.02. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $60.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile
Sociedad QuÃmica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.
