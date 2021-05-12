Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Receives €20.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €20.83 ($24.51).

A number of equities analysts have commented on GLE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

EPA GLE traded down €0.39 ($0.46) on Wednesday, reaching €25.25 ($29.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,190,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,000. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of €18.70. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a 52 week high of €52.26 ($61.48).

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

