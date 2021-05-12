SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.98

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.98 and traded as high as $46.98. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $45.94, with a volume of 376,655 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SoftBank Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SoftBank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.34.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

