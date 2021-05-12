SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.98

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.98 and traded as high as $46.98. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $45.94, with a volume of 376,655 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SoftBank Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SoftBank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.34.

About SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY)

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit