Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Insider Graeme Watt Acquires 8 Shares of Stock

Softcat plc (LON:SCT) insider Graeme Watt bought 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,872 ($24.46) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($195.66).

On Wednesday, April 7th, Graeme Watt sold 31,585 shares of Softcat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,873 ($24.47), for a total transaction of £591,587.05 ($772,912.27).

Shares of LON:SCT opened at GBX 1,787 ($23.35) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of £3.56 billion and a PE ratio of 40.07. Softcat plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,016.72 ($13.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,987.69 ($25.97). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,862.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,491.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.36%. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

SCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Softcat in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,255.67 ($16.41).

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

