Software Aktiengesellschaft Announces Dividend of $0.44 (OTCMKTS:STWRY)

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) announced a dividend on Friday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.4432 per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS STWRY remained flat at $$10.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 78 shares, compared to its average volume of 928. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.56.

STWRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Software Aktiengesellschaft to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

