Sonata Capital Group Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 4.4% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 24,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 543,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,286,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 26,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 23,440 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.48. The company had a trading volume of 66,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,482. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $78.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.65.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

