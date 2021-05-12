Sonata Capital Group Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 18,626 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 43,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 26,854 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,772,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,496,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA CWB traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,078. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.94. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $52.52 and a 52-week high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.