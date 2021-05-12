Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 48.77% and a negative return on equity of 106.80%.

Shares of Sonim Technologies stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.48. 12,190,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,857. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 3.72. Sonim Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.70.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonim Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, sold 1,846,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $1,920,734.40. Corporate insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

