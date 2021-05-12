Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Rating Increased to B+ at TheStreet

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Shares of SONY stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,658. Sony Group has a one year low of $62.02 and a one year high of $118.50.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.