Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Rating Increased to B+ at TheStreet

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of SONY stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,658. Sony Group has a one year low of $62.02 and a one year high of $118.50.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

