Sopheon (LON:SPE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $848.52

Sopheon plc (LON:SPE)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 848.52 ($11.09) and traded as low as GBX 840 ($10.97). Sopheon shares last traded at GBX 840 ($10.97), with a volume of 7,065 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 863.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 848.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £87.81 million and a PE ratio of 83.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a GBX 3.25 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Sopheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.40%.

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software products comprise Accolade, Accolade Express, Accolade Cloud, Accolade Go, Accolade Integration, and Accolade Accelerators. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and optimization, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, stage-gate automation, capital expenditure management, and strategic initiative management and strategic planning.

