Sotera Health (SHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.29 million. Sotera Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sotera Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Sotera Health stock opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.33. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

In other news, SVP Matthew J. Klaben sold 41,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $1,095,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $21,351,506.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock worth $375,395,935 in the last ninety days.

SHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.32.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

