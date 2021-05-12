Sotera Health’s Lock-Up Period To End on May 19th (NYSE:SHC)

Sotera Health’s (NYSE:SHC) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, May 19th. Sotera Health had issued 46,600,000 shares in its public offering on November 20th. The total size of the offering was $1,071,800,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. After the expiration of Sotera Health’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sotera Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.32.

NYSE:SHC opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.33.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.29 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sotera Health news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $352,948,641.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $21,351,506.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock worth $375,395,935.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the period.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

