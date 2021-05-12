Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.
Shares of SOR stock traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $44.44. 17,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,584. Source Capital has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average of $41.41.
About Source Capital
