Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of SOR stock traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $44.44. 17,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,584. Source Capital has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average of $41.41.

Get Source Capital alerts:

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.