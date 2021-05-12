SouthGobi Resources (SGQRF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 14th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.88 million during the quarter.

Shares of SGQRF opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. SouthGobi Resources has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.95. The stock has a market cap of $137.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28.

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia, Hong Kong, and China. It explores for coking and thermal coal in South Gobi Province of Mongolia to supply a range of coal products in China. The company's flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia.

