Spaceswap (MILK2) Trading Down 12% Over Last Week

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last seven days, Spaceswap has traded 12% lower against the dollar. One Spaceswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on exchanges. Spaceswap has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00073621 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.25 or 0.00547094 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.77 or 0.00219389 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 39.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003980 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $602.74 or 0.01215672 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00035495 BTC.

Spaceswap Coin Profile

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. The official website for Spaceswap is spaceswap.app . Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

Buying and Selling Spaceswap

