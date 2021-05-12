Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) PT Raised to $7.25

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $6.75 to $7.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 82.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Spartan Delta in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Spartan Delta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.54.

Shares of DALXF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,028. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $4.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

