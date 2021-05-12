SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Sold by David Loasby

David Loasby lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. David Loasby’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,250,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,067,000 after buying an additional 277,875 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,215,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,052,000 after purchasing an additional 48,288 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 366,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,320,000 after purchasing an additional 42,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,942,000 after buying an additional 16,003 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RWO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.68. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,220. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.36. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $51.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

