SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Position Increased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,561,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,974,000 after purchasing an additional 691,901 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,389,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,622,000 after purchasing an additional 87,681 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,264,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,401 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,892,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,846,000 after purchasing an additional 82,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,259,000 after purchasing an additional 42,783 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.02. 91,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,407. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.10. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.77 and a 1-year high of $47.56.

