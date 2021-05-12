SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG stock opened at $58.63 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.69.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

