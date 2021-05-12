SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Position Raised by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,540 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 8.7% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $31,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.68. 140,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,063,155. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.61.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

