SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.30% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.76. 6,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,440. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $32.67 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.96 and its 200 day moving average is $47.35.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.