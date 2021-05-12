SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports.

SQZ stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 194,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,593. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.76.

SQZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SQZ Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

