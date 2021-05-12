STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to post $53.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.90 million and the lowest is $53.00 million. STAAR Surgical posted sales of $35.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full year sales of $216.00 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $277.10 million, with estimates ranging from $255.40 million to $298.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STAA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Benchmark lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.40.

Shares of STAA traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $112.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,479. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $34.41 and a twelve month high of $139.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 591.08 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.59 and a 200-day moving average of $96.60.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 43,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $5,869,719.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $13,797,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 223,437 shares of company stock valued at $25,330,362 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,716,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 192,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,247,000 after buying an additional 61,420 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

