STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Gap Down to $137.79

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $137.79, but opened at $133.00. STAAR Surgical shares last traded at $125.48, with a volume of 6,051 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STAA. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 594.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.59 and a 200 day moving average of $96.60.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 135,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total value of $13,797,000.00. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 43,383 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $5,869,719.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 223,437 shares of company stock worth $25,330,362. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 218.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

