Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Standard Motor Products in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of NYSE:SMP opened at $46.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.47. Standard Motor Products has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.10.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.57 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMP. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,148,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,761,000 after acquiring an additional 164,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,429,000 after purchasing an additional 126,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,432,000 after purchasing an additional 109,707 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 584,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,631,000 after purchasing an additional 98,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 166.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 87,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

