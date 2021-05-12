State of Michigan Retirement System Has $9.47 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 10.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 33.2% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 40.1% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth $227,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $234.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.52 and a 12 month high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,030 shares of company stock worth $23,699,496. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

