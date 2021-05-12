State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,200,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,109,000 after purchasing an additional 977,592 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,054,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 7,138.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 584,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,519,000 after purchasing an additional 576,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,344,000 after purchasing an additional 533,695 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,976.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $86.10 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $51.21 and a 52 week high of $89.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.73. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $28.125 dividend. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $112.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 130.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STT. Barclays raised their price target on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

