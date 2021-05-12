State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,063 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $12,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,360 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 54,006 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 90,200 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $18,231,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $7,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,487,721.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,174,716 shares of company stock worth $76,058,651. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Shares of FCX opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.34 billion, a PE ratio of -497.72 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 1,500.00%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

