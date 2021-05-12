State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $266,219,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $53,104,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,169,000 after buying an additional 251,600 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $33,566,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,228,000 after buying an additional 203,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $153.70 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $112.50 and a one year high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.41 and its 200 day moving average is $153.23. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.94%.

AWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

