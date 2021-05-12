State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $8,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $166.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.32 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.48 and its 200-day moving average is $165.74.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.55.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.