State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 17.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,111,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,285,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 241,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,142,000 after purchasing an additional 30,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 533.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,940,000 after purchasing an additional 245,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $72,460,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 11,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,366,307.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,595 shares of company stock valued at $75,643,697 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.23.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $150.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.90 and a 1 year high of $249.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.19.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

