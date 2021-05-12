State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,458 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,189,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,015,000 after acquiring an additional 42,224 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,013,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,186,000 after acquiring an additional 270,111 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 65.5% in the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,800,000 after acquiring an additional 752,559 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,616,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,476,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,388,000 after acquiring an additional 398,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LEG. Raymond James boosted their target price on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

In other news, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,528.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $56.69 on Wednesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.94. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

