State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Ingredion worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,766,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,642,000 after buying an additional 36,734 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,395,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,478,000 after buying an additional 1,504,093 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,181,000 after buying an additional 61,149 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 851,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,985,000 after buying an additional 465,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $60,579,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INGR shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

NYSE:INGR opened at $95.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.78. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.71 and a twelve month high of $96.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,501 shares of company stock valued at $140,339. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

