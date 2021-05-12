State Street (NYSE:STT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $88.31

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $88.31 and last traded at $87.95, with a volume of 904 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.23.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.73.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. State Street’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $28.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $112.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 130.66%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,179,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,925 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of State Street by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,896,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,562,000 after buying an additional 397,694 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,200,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of State Street by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,550,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $298,270,000 after buying an additional 35,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of State Street by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,691,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,078,000 after buying an additional 300,168 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Company Profile (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

