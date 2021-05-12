StaysBASE 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3,533.00 (SBS)

StaysBASE (CURRENCY:SBS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One StaysBASE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0741 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. StaysBASE has a market cap of $288,272.53 and $3,533.00 worth of StaysBASE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, StaysBASE has traded 36.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get StaysBASE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $309.27 or 0.00564789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00071363 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.53 or 0.00249329 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $615.78 or 0.01124552 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00033388 BTC.

StaysBASE Profile

StaysBASE’s total supply is 5,539,563 coins and its circulating supply is 3,888,275 coins. StaysBASE’s official Twitter account is @StaysBASE

According to CryptoCompare, “StaysBASE is based on the concept of Base Protocol. While Base Protocol (BASE) is essentially a token whose price is pegged to the total Market Cap of Cryptocurrencies; StaysBASE takes the concept further by bringing The World Stock Market and Gold Market into the picture. StaysBASE is pegged on the average of the Cryptocurrency Market Cap, The World Stock Market Cap and the Gold Market Cap. “

StaysBASE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaysBASE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaysBASE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StaysBASE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StaysBASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StaysBASE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.