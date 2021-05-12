SteepCoin (STEEP) Trading Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. Over the last week, SteepCoin has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $81,472.99 and $1.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $835.04 or 0.01488453 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 84.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SteepCoin

STEEP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

