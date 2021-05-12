Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 209.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRQR. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $6.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average is $4.98. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.52. The company has a market cap of $324.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.73.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRQR. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 371.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 798,966 shares in the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

