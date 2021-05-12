Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Buy Rating for JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $105.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on JD. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.00.

JD stock opened at $72.78 on Wednesday. JD.com has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.70. The stock has a market cap of $97.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $979,596,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $363,951,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,052 shares during the period. TRG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,133 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,297 shares during the period. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

