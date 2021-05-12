Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Buy Rating for JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $105.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on JD. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.00.

JD stock opened at $72.78 on Wednesday. JD.com has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.70. The stock has a market cap of $97.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $979,596,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $363,951,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,052 shares during the period. TRG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,133 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,297 shares during the period. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

See Also: Holder of Record

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit