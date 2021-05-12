Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ STOK opened at $36.14 on Wednesday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $71.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.61. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STOK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $1,765,800.00. Also, Director Arthur Tzianabos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $606,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 54.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.