StormX (STMX) Price Tops $0.0401 on Major Exchanges

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 12th. StormX has a total market capitalization of $339.61 million and approximately $31.20 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StormX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, StormX has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

StormX Profile

STMX is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,464,579,651 coins. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

