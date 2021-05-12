StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $57.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,854. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.69.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.