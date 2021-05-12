Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Position in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Veritone were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VERI. Banta Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Veritone during the 4th quarter worth $66,006,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Veritone in the 4th quarter worth $25,087,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veritone in the 4th quarter worth $6,125,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of Veritone in the 4th quarter worth $2,703,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritone by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,860,000 after buying an additional 87,332 shares during the period. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veritone alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VERI opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. Veritone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $50.34. The company has a market cap of $627.21 million, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 3.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.01.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 122.72% and a negative net margin of 94.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VERI shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

Veritone Profile

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.