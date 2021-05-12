Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,000 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,475 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in F.N.B. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,349,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,324,000 after buying an additional 356,684 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in F.N.B. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,177,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,183,000 after buying an additional 364,605 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in F.N.B. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,369,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,514,000 after buying an additional 176,526 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $42,468,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in F.N.B. by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 4,361,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,432,000 after buying an additional 252,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on FNB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

FNB opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

