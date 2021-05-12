Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 4,294 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,294 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAA. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,006,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,657,000 after buying an additional 993,717 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,051,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,150 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,789,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,222,000 after purchasing an additional 327,990 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 267.5% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,935,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,847,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,460,000 after purchasing an additional 818,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.22. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.86 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAA. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.81.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

