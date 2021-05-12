Strs Ohio Has $789,000 Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 3.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 22.2% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.64.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,357,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $293,759.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,829.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,078 shares of company stock valued at $468,119 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $129.25 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.28 and a 52 week high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 430.83, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.22.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

